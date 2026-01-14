Man accused of making threats towards political group during University of Utah event

SALT LAKE CITY — A man was arrested after allegedly making a threatening gesture towards a conservative speaker on the University of Utah campus, and saying they should "just die."

Dean Blais Stewart, 21, was charged Tuesday, one day after the event, and faces charges of Threat of Violence, Disorderly Conduct and Interfering with an Officer.

In the arrest report, a campus police officer wrote that Stewart began cursing at the speaker with Reawaken USA, who was debating during Monday's event in front of the Marriott Library. Stewart is alleged to have said that the man should be "shot in the neck."

Stewart is also accused of making a hand rifle gesture towards the speaker, as if he was shooting him.

The officer claimed Stewart's actions caused "public alarm and fear" among event attendees concerned that Stewart would act upon his threats.

Stewart continued making comments despite repeated commands by officers on campus to stop, and was soon apprehended.