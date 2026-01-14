Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsSalt Lake City

Actions

Man accused of making threats towards political group during University of Utah event

Block U University of Utah.jpg
University of Utah
The Block U on the University of Utah campus in Salt Lake City
Block U University of Utah.jpg
Posted

SALT LAKE CITY — A man was arrested after allegedly making a threatening gesture towards a conservative speaker on the University of Utah campus, and saying they should "just die."

Dean Blais Stewart, 21, was charged Tuesday, one day after the event, and faces charges of Threat of Violence, Disorderly Conduct and Interfering with an Officer.

In the arrest report, a campus police officer wrote that Stewart began cursing at the speaker with Reawaken USA, who was debating during Monday's event in front of the Marriott Library. Stewart is alleged to have said that the man should be "shot in the neck."

Stewart is also accused of making a hand rifle gesture towards the speaker, as if he was shooting him.

The officer claimed Stewart's actions caused "public alarm and fear" among event attendees concerned that Stewart would act upon his threats.

Stewart continued making comments despite repeated commands by officers on campus to stop, and was soon apprehended.

Recent Northern Utah Stories

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

Contact Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere