Man arrested after allegedly killing cat during attempted robbery in Salt Lake City alley

SALT LAKE CITY — A 34-year-old man has been arrested by Salt Lake City police after he allegedly killed a cat with a metal pole during an attempted robbery in an alleyway.

Zachory Dee Wardle was arrested on Wednesday and faces charges of aggravated robbery and aggravated cruelty to an animal.

Court documents submitted by the Salt Lake City Police Department reveal that the alleged incident happened on July 7. The victim reported that he was approached by Wardle and an unidentified female in a Salt Lake City alley.

The victim reported that the two suspects accosted him and demanded to go through his property to search for stolen items. When the victim refused, Wardle allegedly began throwing rocks at him as the woman attempted to take the victim's bag off his shoulder and take the victim's bike.

When they were unsuccessful, the victim attempted to turn and leave the area. However, police say Wardle swung a metal pole at the victim, which struck the cat he had on his shoulder.

The cat fell to the ground and began to convulse. The victim attempted to aid the cat, but Wardle allegedly attempted to strike the victim with the pole again.

The victim defended himself with a wooden board and was able to run away and contact the police.

On Wednesday, police found Wardle and the unidentified woman in the area of 920 South 900 West. When talking to police, Wardle admitted to going to the alleyway and confronting the victim as well as hitting the cat with a metal pole.