Semi driver dies following rollover on I-84 in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Utah — A semi truck driver is dead following an early morning crash in Morgan County on Thursday. Officials say the crash happened just after 2:00 a.m. on Interstate 84.

Utah Highway Patrol says the semi, that was carrying apples, failed to negotiate a turn and overturned on the road. The male driver, who hasn't been identified, was ejected from the vehicle and declared dead at the scene.

An unidentified male passenger was sleeping in the truck at the time of the crash and was uninjured.

Lane two of I-84 is expected to be closed for most of the day while officials work to clean up the spill and remove the truck.