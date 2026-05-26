Man detained after smashing glass doors inside Utah State Capitol

SALT LAKE CITY — A man was detained Tuesday afternoon after he allegedly smashed several glass doors inside the Utah State Capitol with a fire extinguisher.

The incident occurred at approximately noon after the unidentified man in his 40s entered the Capitol building near its north entrance. The man was able to access the fire extinguisher and used it to damage the glass on multiple doors.

FOX 13 News video showed one of the damaged doors that sits in a stairway of the Capitol.

Utah Highway Patrol officers eventually took the man into custody, and no one was injured during the incident.

FOX 13 News Photo shows suspect accused of breaking Utah State Capitol door windows being led away by Utah Highway Patrol troopers on Tuesday, May 26, 2026.

According to the Utah Department of Public Safety, an investigation is underway, but it is not believed that the man was targeting any "specific government individual or office."

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