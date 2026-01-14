One arrested in connection to deadly Salt Lake City church shooting

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City police have arrested one man in connection with last week's shooting outside a Salt Lake City church in which two people were killed and six injured.

Ryan Daniel Toutai, 32, was arrested on Tuesday and faces a charge of obstruction of justice.

According to court documents, following the shooting, detectives discovered multiple people with gunshot wounds in the church's parking lot, and additional victims arrived at area hospitals with gunshot wounds.

Police had said they found multiple used cartridge casings and a handgun at the scene, along with a blue Los Angeles Dodgers baseball hat. Video obtained by police allegedly show Toutai wearing a Dodgers at the church.

During a police interview, Toutai claimed he had taken an Uber to the church and that he was inside when he heard gunshots from the parking lot. Toutai denied any involvement with the altercation and denied having any knowledge of what happened. He also denied having a firearm or seeing anyone with a gun that night.

When asked what happened to his Dodgers hat, Toutai told police he didn't know.

Multiple witnesses allegedly gave a description of one of the suspects involved that matched Toutai, and officers also received numerous tips that Toutai was involved in the shooting and had a confrontation with another man in the parking lot.

After seizing Toutai's phone, police said a search revealed video that showed him with a gun similar to the one found at the shooting scene. Additional videos allegedly showed Toutai driving a car with one of the other men involved in the altercation.

The man seen with Toutai in the video allegedly later showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound.

Police added that videos taken by witnesses also show Toutai walking toward the church with the other man and a third man, who was also shot during the altercation.

When interviewed by police again on Tuesday, Toutai gave the same statement claiming to be inside the church, and only walking out when gunshots were heard. After telling Toutai that his hat was found at the scene and videos showed him in the lot leading up to the shooting, detectives informed him that further false statements could result in obstruction of justice charges. Toutai continued to deny any knowledge of the gun or how his hat ended up at the church.

Court documents also state that when Toutai was arrested Tuesday, they found a loaded handgun underneath the seat of the vehicle.

Investigators say they are asking the court to hold Toutai without bail due to his reported involvement in the Tongan Crip Gang and his frequent travels between Utah and California.