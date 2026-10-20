Pittsburgh Penguins player hospitalized in Salt Lake City after in-air medical emergency

SALT LAKE CITY — The Pittsburgh Penguins team plane returned to Salt Lake City on Tuesday after a player suffered a medical emergency mid-flight.

The plane returned to Salt Lake City International Airport shortly after takeoff, and forward Ben Kindel was taken by ambulance to University of Utah Hospital for evaluation.

According to the team, the 19-year-old Kindel is "conscious, alert and in stable condition," but did not share further details on what occurred on the plane. Penguins officials added that team physician Dr. Dharmesh Vyas was on the flight and immediately attended to Kindel.

Kindel played nearly 19 minutes in Monday's game, in which the Utah Mammoth won 5-4.

"The health and safety of our players, as well as the privacy for their families, are our top priority," the Penguins said in a statement. "The team will provide further updates when appropriate."