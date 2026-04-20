Police on scene following early morning shooting in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — One person has been injured after an early morning shooting Monday in the area near a Salt Lake City hotel, police said.

The Salt Lake City Police Department shared that the shooting occurred inside or near the Springhill Suites hotel at 615 South 300 West, and that it appeared to be an "isolated incident" between two people who knew each other.

The condition of the person injured in the shooting, or what stemmed the incident, has not yet been made available.

FOX 13 News Salt Lake City police vehicle seen outside hotel following shooting on Monday, April 20, 2026.

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