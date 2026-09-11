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Power lines damaged, no injuries after UTA bus crash in Salt Lake City

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FOX 13 News
Crews looking at Utah Transit Authority bus after crash in Salt Lake City on Friday, September 11, 2026.
UTA Bus Crash.png
Posted

SALT LAKE CITY — An accident involving a Utah Transit Authority bus damaged power lines in a Salt Lake City neighborhood Friday.

No injuries were reported in the accident that occurred on S. Orange Street near 400 South, where it appeared the bus left the roadway and crashed into a structure. According to UTA, the crash took place at an "end of line" location.

Rocky Mountain Power is at the scene to repair damaged lines, as well as a Salt Lake City Fire Department crew, as a precaution.

The cause of the bus accident is now under investigation.

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