Questions about ban popping at stands more than fireworks sales

SALT LAKE CITY — At a fireworks stand in Salt Lake City, the day starts with boxes. Counting them and stacking them well before the first customer ever arrives. But over the past few days, selling fireworks also means answering questions about the ban.

"They're asking, 'Are these banned? Are we allowed to shoot these off? Where can we use them?'" shared stand attendant Deolinda Fiatoa.

That's where things get complicated. Fireworks are still for sale, but personal use is banned across Salt Lake County through Sunday because of extreme fire danger.

How the ban is enforced depends on the city you live in. No officials would talk about their plans in person, but according to Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall’s office, police and fire crews are expected to enforce the ban, just like any other law.

Where, if anywhere, will Utahns be able to set off fireworks for holidays?

Where, if anywhere, will Utahns be able to set off fireworks for holidays?

City leaders are also asking people who see personal fireworks going off to call the non-emergency line and not 9-1-1 unless they see flames.

Meanwhile, the Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office said deputies will respond to reports and take enforcement action when they see violations. South Salt Lake is increasing its patrols, and Unified Fire will work with its local law enforcement partners to enforce the ban.

While the response may look different from city to city, the message is the same: don't light fireworks.

For Elvis Hicks of Cottonwood Heights, that's enough reason to skip it this year.

"We're in a little rough spot right now. I don't think that's gonna help anybody," said Hicks.

Officials hope more people make that same choice. With hot, dry conditions across Utah, the goal isn't just to hand out citations; it's to prevent the next wildfire before it starts.