Salt Lake Boys & Girls Club faces uncertain future after property listed for sale

SALT LAKE CITY — The Lied Boys & Girls Club in Poplar Grove, once a safe haven for generations of kids, has been listed for sale.

The organization said the Lied Club property was listed for sale in March after it previously announced the club would temporarily close.

Last August, the organization said the temporary closure was due to the loss of more than $2 million in federal funding. YouthCity continued after-school programming at the facility through June 30, according to the organization.

WATCH: Lied Boys & Girls Club closure leaves Salt Lake kids without a safe haven

Lied Boys & Girls Club closure leaves Salt Lake kides without a safe haven

Judith Gomez grew up at the Lied Boys & Girls Club and later turned to the center for support when she became a single mother.

“It was more of a safe place for me as a kid growing up with a lot of abandonment,” said Gomez, a parent from Magna. “I loved that I was able to go to the Boys & Girls Club. I loved that I felt safe, I could learn, I could ask questions.”

When Gomez had her first son, she said the Lied Club became a safe place for him, too.

“I’m a single mom and was facing a lot of troubles,” Gomez said. “I was looking for support for my son while looking for a full-time job.”

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Salt Lake Board of Directors said it notified families before the building was listed. The property has not been sold, and the organization said it is still working through details of the transition.

The organization said in a statement:

"After thoughtful consideration and a careful evaluation of our long-term mission and resources, the Boys & Girls Club Board of Directors made the decision to list the Lied Club property for sale this past March.

"This decision was not made lightly. We are incredibly proud of the history we have built within these walls and deeply value the relationships formed with the young people, families, and partners who have made the Lied Club such a special place

"Families were notified that the building was being listed for sale in advance. The Boys & Girls Club partnered with YouthCity to continue offering after-school programs out of the Lied Club through June 30. Families were also offered the opportunity to enroll in our Eccles Boys & Girls Club programs, with spots held specifically for Lied families this summer.

"While ownership of this specific facility will change, our commitment to serving youth is still unwavering. We continue to operate 5 Clubs across Salt Lake County & Tooele. This includes our Spence Eccles Club on the west side, with safe spaces, best-in-class programming, supportive adult mentors, and opportunities for them to thrive."

“I feel like what we don’t have is the truth,” Gomez said. “We don’t know what’s going on. We don’t know the full reason why they’re doing this. It’s a whiplash of emotions for families that have relied years on the support system and community."