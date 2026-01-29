Salt Lake City man arrested after woman found covered in blood at apartment complex

SALT LAKE CITY — A Salt Lake City man is facing charges of aggravated assault and kidnapping after a woman was allegedly found covered in blood inside his apartment.

Demian Edgar Austin Robbins, 55, was arrested on Wednesday.

According to court documents, a witness heard a woman screaming, "Let go of me, you're hurting me," before they called 9-1-1. The witness added that they heard a man telling someone to get back inside and saw Robbins slam his apartment door shut.

The witness recalled hearing, "Let me out," screams from the apartment.

Officers responded to the area and knocked on the door. When Robbins opened, police say he claimed there was no woman inside the apartment. However, police could hear a woman inside yelling.

Robbins opened the door, and officers say a woman ran outside the apartment screaming for help. The victim's face was covered in blood, according to investigators, and she had visible bruising and swelling to the right side of her face and nose. The victim also told officers she believed her nose was broken.

According to the victim, she had been inside Robbin's apartment when he barricaded the door with a trash can and a bicycle. When the victim attempted to leave, she says that Robbins grabbed her by the back of the head and slammed her head into the ground several times.

Eventually, Robbins allegedly allowed the victim to get up, but as she attempted to leave continued the attack, slamming her head into the ground again. At this point, the victim stated she grabbed Robbins by the crotch in an attempt to stop him.

When investigators spoke with Robbins, he claimed that he always puts a trash can and a bicycle in front of his door when he has company. Robbins also allegedly admitted to police that he grabbed the victim in an attempt to stop her from leaving.

Robbins admitted to the police that he elbowed the victim in the face to prevent her from leaving. Once at the hospital, detectives say the victim was found to have a possible broken nose and damaged cheekbone.