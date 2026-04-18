Salt Lake City program helps people experiencing homelessness find a place to store their belongings

SALT LAKE CITY — A program in Salt Lake City helps people experiencing homelessness have one less thing to worry about when it comes to their belongings.

Through Advantage Services’ Transitional Storage Program, people can leave their items in bins instead of having to carry them around.

Vaughn Fairchild, operations manager, said they have over 500 bins and are working to fill gaps in the system.

"Everything that fits in here is their treasures,” said Fairchild. “Some people get to put their treasures up on a shelf, some people have to store them in here.”

Anyone experiencing homelessness can be referred to leave their things in a bin. They can check in every 90 days and have a bin for as long as they need.

"So we'll have sleeping bags, coats, clothing, some people have a lot of books,” said Fairchild.

He said this service can help people and families not have to carry their things around as they look for housing or a job. It also helps reduce the chance that they could lose their belongings if left on the street.

Fairchild said about 100 employees there are either experiencing homelessness or have in the past, so they understand the importance of keeping these items safe. Through this and other programs, Fairchild said they try to employ people who have been homeless or previously incarcerated to help them get stable employment and build a stable life.

“I’ve been here long enough that I’ve seen some people that have had absolutely nothing and they progressed up,” added Fairchild.