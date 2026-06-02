Suspect in Ogden AMBER Alert faces new sexual abuse charges

OGDEN, Utah — Christopher Wiggins, a 33-year-old who was arrested in connection with an alleged kidnapping of a 13-year-old Ogden girl is facing new charges of object rape and forcible sexual abuse. Investigators say these new charges stem from interviews conducted in the kidnapping case.

Watch: Police interaction with Ogden family shows what led up to AMBER alert

Ogden AMBER Alert body camera video released

On November 26, 2025, the mother of a 13-year-old girl reported to Ogden City police that their daughter was missing. The family told investigators that they had been letting a family friend, Christopher Wiggins, stay with them.

Wiggins and the daughter were last seen at 3:00 a.m. on that day.

In the days leading up to the alleged kidnapping, the family told police that they had discovered an image of Wiggins' penis on the victim's phone and had confronted him about it.

The day before the disappearance, the victim reportedly confided to her parents that she had been sexually intimate with Wiggins. The family says that at that point, they told Wiggins not to go near the victim.

Wiggins and the victim were found in Fort Collins, Colorado, hours after an AMBER alert was issued.

According to new court documents, filed Monday, while investigating the kidnapping, detectives interviewed two women, an adult and a minor.

The minor victim told detectives that when she was 14 or 15 years old, and the other victim was 16 years old, they were lying in bed with Wiggins when he put his hands down their pants and assaulted them.

Both victims stated this happened inside of a North Ogden home, where Wiggins was living at the time. A detective would later visit the home and confirm that Wiggins lived there during the alleged period and stayed with them.