Salt Lake City unveils final design for reimagined Fairmont Park

SALT LAKE CITY — Those who frequent Fairmont Park in the Sugar House neighborhood in Salt Lake City are getting a look at the final design plans for a "reimagining" of the park. The Salt Lake City Department of Public Lands recently released its plans for the park's future.

Officials say the designs were created over the course of 2025 through site analysis, stakeholder meetings, and community engagement meetings.

Fairmont Park was first established in Salt Lake City with cooperation from the Works Progress Administration between 19-35 and 1937. At that time, the park was named Forest Dale Park.

According to the Department of Public Lands, the changes to the park will prioritize connection, safety, sustainability, and play for all ages.

“Fairmont Park is deeply loved by its neighbors, and this design directly reflects what we heard from the community,” said Kim Shelley, director of Public Lands. “By looking at the park as a whole rather than piecemealing improvements, we’re creating a long-term vision that enhances what people already love while making the park more welcoming, resilient, and accessible for generations to come.”

The overall vision, according to the city, will be enhancing the park-like setting along Sugarmont Drive, extending the McClelland Trail south into the heart of the park, and consolidating restrooms, a park ranger station, maintenance facilities, and a large shade canopy into a central community hub.

However, the full "reimagining" is expected to take several years. So, for the time being, city officials have announced Phase 1 of the project to start in early 2027.

Phase 1 improvements include:



Sugarmont Drive pedestrian and bike promenade

Community garden and parking improvements

Play area for the Boys & Girls Club

McClelland Trailhead promenade

Nature-based play area

Beginner skate zone

Full-sized basketball court

Officials say the phase one rollout will be funded through the City's Capital Improvement Program and the Parks, Trails, and Open Space General Obligation Bond. Phase 1 is expected to cost $6.5 million.

The overall redesign of the park is expected to cost an additional $3.5 million. That money will go towards expanded community gardens, a boardwalk along the park's eastern edge, enhanced volleyball and pickleball areas, a larger dog park, a central gathering lawn, and extended trail connections.

You can find more information on the project here.