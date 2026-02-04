Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
No injuries, damage minimal after fire breaks out near Park City High School athletic field

PARK CITY, Utah — A fire broke out in a construction area next to Park City High School's main sports field on Tuesday, but fortunately, nobody was injured and the field itself remained intact.

The fire started in a cargo trailer next to the construction site around 5:40 p.m., according to the Park City School District.

The city's Fire District responded immediately and had the blaze fully extinguished by 6:00, they said.

The school district said there was no threat to students, staff, or school buildings, and there will be no impact on everyday school operations.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

PCSD Superintendent Lyndsay Huntsman thanked the firefighters and police officers who responded.

