The Gateway in Salt Lake City is shopping for a new owner

SALT LAKE CITY — The Gateway in downtown Salt Lake City is shopping for a new owner as the mixed-use facility featuring retail, entertainment, and office space has been put up for sale.

In a listing posted by JLL, the entirety of the 20.9-acre site that sits on the west edge of downtown is available.

No asking price was posted in the listing.

According to the listing, The Gateway is currently 92 percent occupied and encompasses over 613,000 square feet.

Originally opened in 2001, The Gateway is an open-air campus that includes a movie theater, retail outlets and restaurants, including the HallPass food hall and Dave & Buster's. The Clark Planetarium is also a part of the mall, along with music and comedy venues.

The Gateway was sold in February 2016 to Vestar, which invested millions into the complex.

"The Gateway is a generational investment opportunity, anchored by renowned experiential and entertainment-based tenants and surrounded by Salt Lake City’s most compelling growth drivers, including the Delta Center, home to Utah’s NBA and NHL teams (Utah Jazz & Utah Mammoth), the Salt Palace Convention Center, the Power District redevelopment, and Temple Square," the listing reads.