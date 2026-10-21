SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Every year for the past three years, nonprofits and organizations across the state have rallied on the capitol steps to relay one message: you are not alone.

"This is great, the more voice out here, the more people to bring recognition to things that happen like domestic violence in our community, the better,” said Kellie Anderson, who lives in Salt Lake City.

Anderson's sister, Stacey, was a victim of domestic violence.

"She was murdered in 2016 by her husband and since she was murdered, I try to do my best to bring my voice forward so people realize domestic violence happens and you don't have to lose someone to realize the impact that it makes,” said Anderson.

WATCH | 3rd "Dear Utah" Rally brings awareness to domestic violence rates across state

Third annual "Dear Utah" Rally brings awareness to domestic violence rates across the state

The prevalence of domestic violence throughout the state was a major point of focus for speakers and organization leaders here at the "Dear Utah" rally on the step of the capitol.

"Only 21% of people in Utah believe the statistic that one in three women and one in seven men are impacted by this work and with the amount of people that we had here we can see that there's a lot of people who understand the mission is to help those that survive this,” said Amanda Tullis, the board chair of the Safe Harbor Crisis Center.

That's exactly why this rally was held; to provide people with resources and to show just how large the community is of those who'd understand what it feels like to have experienced domestic violence.

"There is power in our stories and our voices and I'm so glad that I can use mine especially for this topic and bring awareness, because I was one of those people who was naïve, thinking that nothing bad happened in Utah,” said Mayci Neeley, who appears on the Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. “But people are really happy and wholesome here and I love that about Utah but there is still things happening here like domestic violence and we need to be aware of it."

And that space, where those who've experience domestic violence can be with experts who specialize in helping them, it's exactly why some people came.

"Every time I come to one of these things it's emotional for us, because we did lose someone and not everybody that's here has lost someone,” said Anderson. “But the people that are here that have lost someone or have been a victim of domestic violence, they really understand what kind of toll it takes on people."

Organizers say this rally was the largest of the three they've held so far. They hope to continue to host rallies like these in the future.