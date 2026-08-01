Thousands impacted by power outage in Salt Lake area

SALT LAKE CITY — Thousands of homes and businesses lost power Saturday afternoon.

Rocky Mountain Power reports more than 3,600 customers impacted by outages in the Salt Lake Valley.

Most of the outages are in the Sugar House area of Salt Lake City, as well as South Salt Lake.

According to RMP's website, the majority of the outages are expected to be resolved by 9 p.m., while about 50 customers' expected restoration time is by 11:30.

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