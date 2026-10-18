Two hospitalized after three vehicles crash, northbound Interstate 15 closed in Rose Park

SALT LAKE CITY — A three-vehicle crash has left two people in the hospital in Rose Park. Northbound traffic on Interstate 15 is closed near 600 North.

Officials confirm that three vehicles were involved in the crash. Two people were transported to the hospital with one in stable condition and the other with serious injuries.

The person transported with serious injuries was ejected from the vehicle due to the crash.

Northbound traffic along I-15 is closed around 600 North for the next few hours for the investigation.