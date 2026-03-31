U.S. Forest Service moving its national headquarters to Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah will soon be home to the headquarters of the U.S. Forest Service.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Tuesday that it is moving the USFS headquarters from its current home in Washington, D.C., to Salt Lake City.

The agency said this decision is because the Forest Service's duties "are overwhelmingly concentrated in the West."

Gov. Spencer Cox applauded the decision and thanked President Donald Trump.

"This is a big win for Utah and the West. With nearly 90% of Forest Service lands west of the Mississippi, moving the U.S. Forest Service headquarters to Salt Lake City will put leadership closer to the lands, communities, and challenges they manage," he said in a statement. "It also means hundreds of jobs coming to Utah and better, faster decisions on the ground for the people who rely on our public lands, from ranchers and timber producers to families who work and recreate there."

An exact timeline or location of the HQ in Salt Lake City was not immediately available; The Hill reports that it's expected by the summer of 2027.

"Excited to see the U.S. Forest Service moving its headquarters to Utah! This is a big win for our state, and in a public lands state like ours, it's exciting that more decisions will be made right here in Utah, closer to the people who know our forests best," Utah House Speaker Mike Schultz said. "This move strengthens our ability to protect our lands, support local economies, and make smarter, practical decisions right here at home."

The USFS also said they'll be shifting their focus to a "state-based organizational model" — appointing 15 state directors around the country who will oversee Forest Service operations within one or more states.

This is all part of a major reorganization effort by the agency. It will include consolidating or closing some research facilities, but also opening some new offices. More details can be found HERE.