University of Utah to cut hundreds of job positions in 'modernization effort'

SALT LAKE CITY — The University of Utah announced it may cut up to 15 percent of its employee positions in what it is calling a "modernization effort" to prepare the school "for the long term."

In all, up to 855 positions may be eliminated over the next year, according to a release shared by university president Taylor Randall on Tuesday.

Randall said the new initiative will reprioritize spending at the school as it faces "headwinds" that confront higher education across the country. He added that public trust in higher education has declined, while Utah's college-age population is expected to also decline over multiple years beginning in 2032.

“One of the most important responsibilities of being a leader is stewardship," wrote Randall. "We inherited a remarkable university that was shaped by those who came before, and we have an obligation to leave it stronger for those who follow.”

Randall added that the cuts come as the Utah State Legislature and other elected leaders push schools to reduce costs.

Moving forward, school officials will "closely review requests" to create or fill positions.

The university will cut 5 to 15 % of its positions by next year, "as work is consolidated, simplified, or eliminated." While University Chief Financial Officer Gary McArthur said some of the cuts will come through retirement and normal attrition, he acknowledged that other positions will likely be eliminated.

No final decisions on the number of positions facing elimination have been made.

The release claimed the cuts are comparable to similar modernization efforts made by other organizations.

"Modernizing administrative and business operations is intended to free up resources for more investment in the university’s core missions of education, research and patient care," the school said.