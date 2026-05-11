Utah health officials confirm 3 Utahns exposed to hantavirus, now in isolation

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health and Human Services has confirmed that three Utahns were exposed to the Andes hantavirus while on a cruise ship that had an outbreak of the virus.

Department officials say they will work with those exposed to connect them with care and to ensure they isolate themselves from others if they develop symptoms.

The three Utahns are among the 18 people transported from the cruise ship to the U.S. on Sunday. Their identities are not being revealed.

Experts say that the Andes hantavirus is not commonly seen in North America, so the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is working with epidemiologists in South America who are familiar with the virus. Currently, all passengers are remaining isolated at medical facilities to prevent exposure to the public.

“We understand the concern about this virus and take our responsibility to protect public health seriously,” DHHS Commissioner Tracy Gruber said. “We want to reassure Utahns that while the risk to the public is minimal, DHHS is coordinating closely with our local health departments, the CDC, and the passengers to take the necessary steps to prevent risk to others.”

When the Utahns are allowed to return home, they will be monitored daily for six weeks for symptoms. A person isn't considered contagious until they show symptoms.

“I am concerned about the individuals exposed to this virus on the cruise ship, but I don’t have concerns about an infection spreading widely,” Utah State Epidemiologist Dr. Leisha Nolen said. “While we are learning more about the Andes strain and how it is transmitted, we understand how to stop it from spreading .”