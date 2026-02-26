Utah House bill seeking to tweak vote-by-mail system moves forward

SALT LAKE CITY — It’s called the Elections Code Modification Bill, or HB 479.

And there was an extended debate on Wednesday on Utah’s Capitol Hill about what exactly it will fix and how much it will cost all of us.

At the end of a very long session, House Bill 479 passed with an 8 to 3 vote.

The state could be spending upwards of $10 million to fix irregularities that the sponsor said are in the voting system.

However, many argue that it’s a problem that doesn’t exist.

The sponsor of the bill says his group knows that 300 dead people have voted in Utah elections.

That’s why HB 479 will require those who take a mail-in ballot to a drop box to do so at a designated time and show a government-issued, photo ID.

Republican Representative Jefferson Burton, Utah County, explained why it’s needed.

“Now, dead people don’t walk in to a polling location and show ID and vote. But dead people can mail in an envelope and vote, that has happened folks," said Burton.

There were supporters during the public comment period, including Utah Eagle Forum member Kristin Richey.

“And anything that can be done to strengthen election integrity should have our full support, thank you," said Richey.

But they appeared to be outnumbered by those essentially questioning why Utah wants to spend millions of taxpayer dollars to fix a problem that may not exist.

Including ordinary citizens like Melissa Hardman.

“It sounds like bad legislation with fuzzy math that they are saying; we’ll fix that later.”

And John Boyd from Lehi.

“It’s concerning to me that disinformation and conspiracy theories about previous, so-called rigged elections are creeping into the Utah legislative dialogue," said Boyd. "It’s really going to cause voter suppression.”

The cost to make it all happen could be upwards of $10 million.

That could have a big impact on smaller, rural communities, according to Helper mayor Lenice Peterman.

“I believe our elections are safe, I believe they are secure and I appreciate that my citizens have the opportunity to vote," said Peterman.

Box Elder County Commissioner Lee Perry says it’s essentially an expensive solution in search of a problem he says doesn’t exist.

“We’re going to spend a lot more taxpayer money. Whether it’s coming from the state or whether is coming from the counties, it’s all of us as taxpayers, it’s all of our money that’s getting spent on something that probably shouldn’t be spent on," said Perry.

If passed into law, the bill would take effect in 2029, after the next presidential election.