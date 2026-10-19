Utah postal inspector intercepts suspicious election mail amid string of nationwide cases

SALT LAKE CITY (KSTU) — Utah's postal inspector intercepted an envelope containing suspicious white powder and a purported threatening letter that was headed for Lieutenant Governor Deidre Henderson's office.

Henderson shared a photograph of the envelope on social media, while assuring that "nothing is going to disrupt the midterm election. We won’t let it happen."

The letter has been turned over to the FBI, according to Henderson.

This comes as similar pieces of mail have been sent to Congressional and election offices around the country leading up to November's midterm election.

Election offices in Louisiana and Oklahoma were evacuated last week over mail threats.

In a statement provided to the Associated Press, the FBI said they are "working to identify the individual or individuals responsible for the letters.”

Early in-person voting starts this week in Utah.