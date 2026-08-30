Utah’s Nepali community gathers to mourn, support loved ones after catastrophic flooding

SALT LAKE CITY — Two days after catastrophic flooding in Nepal, roughly 50 people came together on Friday to show their support and to create a space where members of the Nepali community can come together in the wake of the disaster.

World News Search for survivors intensifies after deadly Nepal-China flash floods AP via Scripps News Group

With hundreds dead and thousands more missing, many Nepalis in and around Salt Lake City say they know or know of people who have been reported missing since Wednesday.



Being across the world, organizers of a candlelight vigil at the Salt Lake City Hall say it was especially important to have a place where Nepalis could be around others who’d understand just exactly how they’re feeling.



"You feel helpless, and lots of people don’t know, and you still have to work, you can do your daily duties. It’s so hard to be in that position, and I think mentally it’s really painful to be away from home,” said Anju Thapaliya, a member of Nepali in Utah.



Some said they had direct relatives visiting the border of Nepal and China when the floods hit. One person said no one in his family has heard from his cousin since Wednesday.



"My cousin, he was trying to go to Gosaikunda with his other two friends and when he was going, I think the flood hit and he has been missing for the past few days. We have not heard from him,” said Manish Tamang, who lived in Nepal.



Although the death toll continues to rise, Tamang said he’s holding out hope that his cousin managed to survive the flooding.



Local Nepali organizations are collecting donations to help relief efforts in Nepal. More information can be found HERE.

