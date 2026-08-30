Ranch managers deal with Rocky Canyon Fire aftermath amidst flash floods

MORGAN, Utah — A couple of weeks ago, the Rocky Canyon Fire raged through parts of the Bar Milton ranch property in Morgan.

WATCH: Protecting horse herd is couple's top priority as Rocky Canyon Fire grows larger

Protecting horse herd is couple's top priority as Rocky Canyon Fire grows larger

“We actually had two horses here. I had to run out on this 300 acres and catch them and get them in the trailer and take them over to Coalville as well. So, it got a little bit nerve-wracking,” said manager Karen Rodenbough.

Karen and her husband Jesse manage the ranch and had no choice but to wait it out and see what was left.

“The fire actually came from over the mountain there, wrapped around this side,” Jesse said. "A lot of the fire burned between our main, our bigger properties, but did get this 300 right behind us.”

Summit County Evacuation orders lifted in Summit County areas near Rocky Canyon Fire Jeff Tavss

Even though the flames are gone, there are now new problems to solve after flash floods tore through the burn-scarred property.

“We had to go get those horses and take them home, to safe ground,” Karen said. "Same three we evacuated from the fire… the mud flooded over half of the property they were on,” Jesse added.

The flooding left behind gobs of debris and fencing.

“You don't realize how much the water can move. I mean, moving huge rocks and trees and luckily no buildings on our property,” Jesse said. “It's awing when it's after a fire like this; there's nothing to stop that water. Here it comes.”

Besides having to clean up, the Rodenboughs feel they got lucky. But that doesn’t take away from the rough season ranchers have had this year.

“This is the biggest piece that we use the most for grazing our horses on… If we had lost that, that would have been devastating because we don't have anywhere else to go,” Karen said. "With the drought, the hay prices this year have almost doubled. So it's been hit after hit after hit on the ranching community.”

However, when it comes to Mother Nature, there’s not much you can do but wait.

“You didn't know the fire was coming. We didn't know this flood was coming. So, we'll see what happens tomorrow,” Jesse said.