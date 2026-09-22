Video helps catch man who allegedly shot at mini-bike riding group

SALT LAKE CITY — What was supposed to be a fun ride nearly turned tragic for a relatively small but close-knit group of Salt Lake-area young people who build and ride minibikes

On Sunday, a man drove by the group and allegedly hit one of them with his vehicle, turned around, and allegedly fired a shot at them.

Cambry Bradberry was one of several group members who began shooting video on his cell phone during the incident.

“And we were all like, just record! So we all started recording, and that’s when he let off a shot and drove away," said Bradberry.

“Everybody started recording, and the next thing you know, ‘he lets off a shot," added Daniel Moreno.

Immediately after the gunfire, the driver behind the wheel of the BMW sped away. Police were at the scene within minutes, and the group provided them with their videos.

“The video’s not the greatest video; hard to exactly see what’s happening," said Salt Lake City Police Department Det. Michael Ruff. "But our officer could clearly hear a gunshot on it.”

Thanks to the videos and a partial license plate number, police located and detained 74-year-old Kurt Snyder, who is now facing aggravated assault charges.

But for the minibike group that just likes to have fun, Sunday’s incident might be enough for them to take a time out.

“We’re gonna chill for a little bit," said Moreno, "let things cool down and, I don’t know, probably wait till next summer.”