When the man arrested in connection with SLC church shooting will appear in court

SALT LAKE CITY — Ryan Daniel Toutai, 32, the man arrested in connection with the deadly shooting outside a Salt Lake City church where two people were killed and another six injured, is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

Toutai was arrested earlier this month for obstruction of justice.

According to court documents, on the night of the shooting, Toutai told officers at the scene that he hadn't seen anything, but quickly retracted his statement, saying he saw

"the bodies drop."

Police say Toutai stated that he had come to the church for a funeral service. After giving a speech, Toutai then claimed to go outside for a cigarette.

Once outside, Toutai stated that he saw a woman who was shot drop to the ground and heard multiple gunshots. Tou7tai claimed not to have seen anyone shoot the victim or know who was involved.

As other witnesses were interviewed, police say they learned more about the suspects involved, including their descriptions.

According to witnesses, several males got into an argument before the gunshots were fired. Witnesses also claimed that one shooter was dressed in all black with a blue bandana around his neck and a blue or black baseball cap.

Detectives were able to obtain multiple photographs and videos, which they say show Toutai inside the church wearing clothes that matched witness descriptions. Additionally, a blue Dodgers hat was located at the scene of the shooting, which Toutai claimed to have lost.

During a follow-up interview with Toutai, he again denied any involvement, saying he did not fire, possess, or touch a gun on the night in question.

However, when police obtained a search warrant for Toutai's phone, they found two videos recorded the day of the shooting, allegedly showing Toutai displaying two pistols.

Investigators were able to see the serial number of one of the guns in the video and matched it to a gun that was found in the church's parking lot following the shooting.

Court documents also state that when Toutai was arrested, they found a loaded handgun underneath the seat of the vehicle.

Investigators say they are asking the court to hold Toutai without bail due to his reported involvement in the Tongan Crip Gang and his frequent travels between Utah and California.

His first court appearance is scheduled for Friday at 10:00 a.m.