Yuck! Inversion mucks up Salt Lake City's worst air quality to worst in US

Your eyes and nose are not deceiving you; the skies are pretty gnarly on Monday, with Salt Lake City currently holding the distinction of having the worst air quality in the entire U.S.



While it holds the top spot in the country with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 69, Salt Lake City is only ranked 56th overall in the world as of 10:45 a.m., far behind Cairo, which has a whopping AQI of 419.

According to IQAir, which powers the air quality rankings, Salt Lake City's air may be poor, but it stands only at "Moderate," well below many cities across the globe, which are currently under conditions labeled as "Unhealthy," all the way up to "Hazardous."

Live video of Salt Lake City skyline shows poor air quality conditions:

However, instead of improving, the inversion will only strengthen and take air quality down with it. On Tuesday, the air around Salt Lake City will reach the "Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups" level, meaning anyone with health concerns should monitor how much time they spend outside.

Damon Yauney explains the current inversion condition and when relief may come:

Inversion forecast 1-12-2026

The rainy start to the new year, which kept the inversion away from the northern valleys, was replaced by a recent ridge of high pressure that created the situation where much of northern Utah sees itself. Cold temperatures will remain in the valleys this week due to the layer of warmer air that remains on top due to inversion conditions.

Relief is forecast to come by the end of the week, thanks to a storm front that is expected to brush by the area and take the inversion and its hazy air with it.