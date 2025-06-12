Salt Lake County spotlights hidden crisis of elder abuse during June awareness campaign

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake County officials are raising awareness about elder abuse during World Elder Abuse Awareness Month, emphasizing that many cases go unreported and encouraging community members to look out for seniors.

At the Liberty Senior Center in downtown Salt Lake City, maintenance worker Mark Aldred has spent 20 years creating a welcoming environment for seniors from diverse backgrounds.

"We're very diverse here, we have people from all over the world," Aldred said.

Aldred believes his role extends beyond maintenance to providing emotional support for the elderly who visit the center.

"A lot of the time I'm just listening, that's a big thing. Seniors need someone that will listen to them," Aldred said.

His dedication stems from a deep respect for the elderly community's contributions to society.

"Pretty much built the place for us. I mean, they've all worked hard, they deserve a break, they deserve to be treated like kings and queens, and that's what we try to do here," Aldred said.

This respect makes the reality of elder abuse particularly troubling for advocates like Aldred.

Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill notes that June is designated as World Elder Abuse Awareness Month, highlighting an issue that often remains hidden.

"The U.S Department of Justice has estimated that for every one case of elder neglect, exploitation or self-neglect reported to authorities, about five more go unreported," Gill said.

Afton January, Communications Manager for Salt Lake County Aging and Adult Services, points to hesitancy in reporting as a major obstacle.

"I think people are afraid to reach out to law enforcement or to our friends at adult protective services and let them know that they're concerned," January said.

County officials emphasize that elder abuse takes multiple forms.

"Can be in the context of emotional and sexual abuse, that our elders suffer and another aspect is financial abuse," Gill said.

January reminds Utahns about their legal obligations regarding elder abuse.

"Mandatory reporters by state law to report elderly abuse when we see it," January said.

Salt Lake County Aging and Adult Services offers resources for seniors who might feel isolated or vulnerable.

"Older adults, in our opinion, are the hearts of our community, and it's important to protect them," January said.

Officials encourage community members to check on elderly neighbors and consider spending time at senior centers.

"Because they're absolutely crucial," Aldred said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.