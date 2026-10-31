Accident shuts down Interstate 80 at Parleys Canyon

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — Traffic at Interstate 80 was briefly closed after an apparent accident at Parleys Canyon Friday evening.

Eastbound traffic through I-80 is closed at the mouth of Parleys Canyon. The following routes that cannot access it are westbound I-80 to southbound I-215, southbound Foothill Drive and northbound I-215 to eastbound I-80.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Details surrounding the incident are not confirmed at this time, it appears both eastbound and westbound traffic have been stopped.

It is not known how many vehicles were involved.

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