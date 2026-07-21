Arrest made after Sandy woman jumps from moving car during alleged kidnapping

SANDY, Utah — Sandy police have arrested a 25-year-old man after a woman allegedly jumped from his vehicle while it was moving in an attempt to flee an alleged kidnapping.

Saleka Lee Ataata, 25, was arrested on Monday and faces a kidnapping charge.

Court documents reveal that on Monday, Sandy police were called by witnesses to the area of 11100 South 700 East after a woman was seen jumping from a moving vehicle and running away barefoot.

Witnesses stated the woman had injuries to her shoulder and back from hitting the road at an estimated 35 miles per hour. According to the witnesses, the vehicle didn't stop to help the woman.

Officers spoke to the victim, who stated that Ataata picked her up from her home at 4:30 p.m. and that the two were having a conversation about their relationship.

The victim claimed that as the conversation soured, she asked Ataata to take her home or drop her off, but he refused and wouldn't let her get out of the vehicle.

Ataata was located in West Jordan and arrested.