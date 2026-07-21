Procession, funeral plans set for family killed in flash flooding

PROVO, Utah — A procession will be held for the family of five who were killed in flash floods while camping and canyoneering in southern Utah last week.

The procession is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Office of the Medical Examiner in Taylorsville, and then make its way down Interstate 15 to a Spanish Fork funeral home.

Watch some of the procession live in the video below:

Firefighters looking to honor the family are asked to stand on I-15 overpasses.

Fox13now.com will broadcast as much of the procession as possible.

A funeral for the entire family has tentatively been set for Wednesday, July 29, although details have yet to be released.

Provo Fire Captain Spencer Long, his wife, Katrina, and three of their children, Thayne, Gage and Reid, died after being swept away by flash floods near the Sunglow Campground in Wayne County.

Friends remember the life and legacy of mom killed in Wayne County flash flood:

Friends remember the life and legacy of mom killed in Wayne County flash flood

The family's lone surviving member, Lydia Vernon, has returned home to Mona, where she was greeted earlier this week by a solemn welcome from neighbors and the entire community.

"Today our city is in mourning," said Provo Mayor Marsha Judkins. "We join people across Utah in expressing our deepest condolences following the loss of Provo Fire Capt. Spencer Long, his wife and their three sons."

Long served with the Provo Fire Department for 17 years and was most recently assigned to the Provo Airport.

"His extraordinary courage, compassion, and dedication earned the respect of his fellow firefighters and everyone who had the privilege of serving alongside him," said Judkins. "He protected not only our community, but communities across the nation, answering the call to fight wildfires wherever he was needed."

Although many were looking to create a memorial for Long and his family at the airport where he worked, Judkins shared how it is not a practical location, so a public memorial has now been set up in front of the fountain at Provo City Hall.

Public memorial created in Provo for family killed in flash flooding:

Public memorial created for family killed in flash flooding

Following the procession, Provo Fire Chief Jeremy Headman will hold a media briefing on Long and his family, which will also be livestreamed on fox13now.com.