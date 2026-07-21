Vehicle crashes into power lines in Utah County, closing road near Lindon Boat harbor

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — An early Tuesday morning crash has brought down powerlines and forced the closure of 1600 North near the Lindon Boat Harbor in Utah County.

According to the Utah County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened at 1:44 a.m. on Tuesday, as a driver was traveling on 1600 North at a high rate of speed.

At one point, the vehicle left the roadway and caused damage to various power lines, fences, and other property in the area. The driver, the sole occupant of the vehicle, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The identity of the driver hasn't been released by officials.

Investigators say they are certain that speed was a factor in the crash, but the exact cause is under investigation.

Due to the level of damage, 1600 North is closed at the railway crossing near Lindon Boat Harbor. You can still access the harbor from Vineyard Road via the Vineyard Connector.

Officials do not have an estimated reopening time for the road.