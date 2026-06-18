Attendees welcome additional security at West Fest

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — FOX 13 spoke with several visitors to West Fest about the previous events and the additional security for this year's installation.

Most attendees said they were aware of what happened last year.

But Isabel Fernandez said she appreciated the added security measures.

“You kind of can’t be scared to go somewhere because of what people have done in the past," said Fernandez.

West Valley Police Lt. Robert Brinton said his department is doing all it can to keep West Fest safe.

“So last year was just a horrible incident. This year, we have expanded our security footprint," said Lt. Brinton.

That includes more officers, in uniform and undercover, more K-9’s and more cameras.

Russell Bishop said he felt very secure bringing his family of six to West Fest.

“It’s absolutely terrifying to know that it’s happened, but look how many officers are here ready to go," said Bishop.

Staci Jones said the added police presence was reassuring.

“I read up online that they upped the security and trained these guys on how to watch for misbehavior, so hopefully they can keep it under control," said Jones.

Staci’s daughter, Amanda, said she had no worries about attending West Fest.

“I’ve seen, on my way over here, I’ve seen a lot of cop cars out here so I think they’re pretty much covered.”

And Lt. Brinton said the officers assigned to West Fest this year also received additional training in terms of crowd monitoring.

“We wanted to equip them with the ability to effectively operate in an environment that sometimes gets a little chaotic or challenging at times," said Lt. Brinton.

Lyssa Sanchez said fear of the unknown wasn’t going to keep her away from West Fest.

“Unfortunately, in the world we live in, it’s a risk anywhere you go. So I don’t think I can let that run my life and not go places because I’m worried about that, because honestly, it can happen anywhere," said Sanchez.

There are no metal detectors at West Fest because organizers said they still want it to be an open and welcoming environment.