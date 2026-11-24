HERRIMAN, Utah — It was the first day of basketball tryouts this year when Spencer Perry was told he had been diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Now, roughly two weeks later, players from the teams he's been going up against for the last three years came to Mountain Ridge High School to help him raise money for his treatment.

"Outside the lines, everybody's in this together," Riverton varsity basketball head coach Lance Gummersall said. "We're all trying to live life the best we can and showing [Perry] that and showing players are competing against him, I think, is an important life lesson they can take with them for a long time."

One by one, rival athletes walked onto the court, now for the first time fighting for the same cause.

"It is a little weird. I've watched this rivalry plenty of times, and walking through here and coming in, not to play a game, but to show love and support is definitely different but something I loved to do," Herriman High School sophomore basketball player Xavier Mulford said.

Coaches arranged the fundraiser through community donors so that every shot made by players on any team counts for roughly $40 toward Perry's treatment against Hodgkin lymphoma.

"Cancer is obviously an expensive thing. Getting sick, getting in the hospital, no matter what it is, is expensive," Mountain Ridge basketball coach Andre Ashton said. "So any help we can get them, I think they're going to be appreciative of. Hoping to get a couple thousand to ease it just a little bit and help them through."

With each bounce, pass and shot, it's a helping hand extended from more than 100 players to the family of one of their own.

"It's really, really humbling to know that there's so many good people in our neighborhood and our community that want to help him," Perry's mother, Michelle Ashton, said. "He's a good boy and it's just really touching."

Players from each team took their shots, sinking more than a dozen each.

Then it was Perry's time on the line.

"I'm shocked, I mean, all these guys came out just for me, so it's amazing, it shows I'm loved," Perry said. "I thank all of them."

Perry's family said he's going to start treatment soon. They said they're hoping to keep him on the court as long as possible.