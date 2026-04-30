Brighton Resort is offering discounted rates for extended winter season

BRIGHTON, Utah — Following a fresh visit from Jack Frost and a new layer of snow on the mountain, the Brighton Resort has announced they are extending its 25-26 winter season through May 10.

Officials with the resort say the change follows a strong demand from guests and new snow over the past several days. Brighton during the time will be operating its spring "Meltdown" offerings.

Lift tickets are now just $49 per day, which the resort says is the best value of the season for people looking for just one more run.

“We’ve had a great late-season boost from recent storms, and the interest from our guests made the decision easy,” said Jared Winkler, Brighton Resort spokesperson. “Spring skiing is always a special time up here, and we’re excited to keep it going a little longer.”

Find more information here.