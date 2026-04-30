Pleasant Grove man arrested after allegedly being found with teen in park

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah — A 46-year-old Pleasant Grove man was arrested on Wednesday following a 16-year-old girl's family's alleged discovery of the two of them in a park.

Etienne Paul Kenul was arrested on Wednesday and faces charges of enticing a minor, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, possession of a controlled substance, offering alcoholic products to a minor, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to court documents, on Wednesday evening, Pleasant Grove police were called to reports of a possible sex offense in Battle Creek Park.

The victim's parents told police that they were looking for the daughter in the park when they spotted a vehicle near the bathroom pavilion area. As the victim's mother called out her name, the teen was seen stepping out from behind the bathroom and zipping up her jacket.

At the same time, the victim's parents allegedly saw a man running from the bathroom and trying to flee. The victim's mother's fiancé allegedly chased the man and tackled him, leading to a physical altercation before police arrived.

The suspect, Kenul, was taken to the hospital for his injuries before being taken into custody.

Officers reviewed conversations between the victim and Kenul through Snapchat.

Early on in the conversation, investigators say the victim stated she was just 16 years old, but the conversation continued. The victim also told police that Kenul had promised to bring alcohol and marijuana to their meet-up.

Kenul allegedly also asked the victim to send him pictures while in the shower.