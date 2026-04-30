University of Utah student arrested by ICE just days away from graduation, attorney says

SALT LAKE CITY — A 22-year-old University of Utah student, just days away from graduation, has been arrested by ICE officials. That's according to local attorney Adam Crayk.

According to Crayk, 22-year-old Lisandro Pantaleon Pacheco doesn't have a criminal history but was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement earlier this week.

Why Pacheco was taken into custody and where he is from isn't known at this time.

Crayk adds that Pacheco was planning to propose to his girlfriend following his graduation on Friday.

FOX 13 News is in contact with Adam Crayk and will update this article when we learn more.