Car hits curb, seriously injures woman at Millcreek bus stop

MILLCREEK, Utah — A woman is in the hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a car while waiting in the bus stop in Millcreek Saturday evening.

At 6:18 p.m., Unified Police received reports of a person being struck by a vehicle at the Millcreek bus stop located at 3300 South and 900 East. Upon arrival, they found a woman seriously injured. She was transported to the hospital.

Investigators believe the car had hit the curb, striking the woman at the bus stop. The cause for the crash remains under investigation.

The driver initially attempted to leave the scene, but was later stopped.