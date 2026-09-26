WEST HAVEN, Utah — A family in West Haven is dealing with something unimaginable. They are grieving the loss of their 6-year-old girl, Mollie Korth.

"Just full of love and innocence, and it’s hard because in a blink of an eye everything can change,” said Chad Parks, Mollie's uncle.

"The loss of our beautiful Mollie girl will forever leave a hole in our hearts,” shared Parks in a statement from the family. “She is the most amazing daughter and sister, she was loved by everyone who had the opportunity to experience her spunky personality, her smile and her laugh."

WATCH | Family remembers 6-year-old girl killed in West Haven crash

“A bright light in everybody’s life”: Family remembers 6-year-old girl killed in West Haven crash

On Wednesday evening, Mollie was in a crash near 2500 W 2550 S by her home in West Haven. The Weber County Sheriff's Office said a vehicle hit a 6-year-old girl. A deputy was patrolling nearby, pulled up to the crash and saw the girl in the road. He rendered CPR to the girl till paramedics arrived on scene. She was transported to the hospital in critical condition. Authorities said she passed away Thursday morning.

Parks said they know the person who was behind the wheel and his family, and they are thinking of them too. Law enforcement said the driver stayed on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

"There’s nothing but compassion and consideration, recognizing that it’s probably very difficult for him and the family there too. nothing but love,” Parks added. The family’s statement about Mollie began with expressing their “deepest sympathies” for the driver and his family.

In their statement, the family also thanked the deputy, paramedics, and hospital staff who cared for Mollie and their family, and helped them through a difficult time. “The dude is a legend,” said Parks about the Weber County Sheriff’s Office deputy who relentlessly “did everything he could to keep Mollie alive.”

Less than 24 hours after the accident, neighbors and friends showed up and tied these pink and teal ribbons for Mollie. Parks said the family has felt so much love from all over and the outpouring of support, and are extremely thankful for all of it.

Weber County Community rallying for family of a 6-year-old girl killed in West Haven crash Mythili Gubbi

"This is obviously one of the most horrific things that can happen to anybody but the beauty in it is that at least in all this, they are supported by love both within the family, but then outside in the community too and we just wanted to thank everybody, he added.

If you would like to help the family with expenses, you can donate here.