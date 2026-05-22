Dive in! Pools, waterparks prep for opening day to beat the Utah summer heat

DRAPER, Utah — With Mother Nature expected to crank up the heat over the Memorial Day Weekend, it couldn't be better timing for the official opening of all the outdoor pools in Salt Lake County.

Klara Dudlets was really happy when FOX 13 News told her that she'll be able to make a splash to beat the warm temps this weekend.

“Oh yeah, really excited!" she said. "I actually had no idea, I thought it wouldn’t be open 'til June. It’ll be fun.”

Dudlets shared how the pools are a fun and safe way to get her family out of the house and enjoy Utah summers.

"We tend to spend at least three days a week at the pool," said Dudlets. “It’s a good way to get them away from the screens too, and also work on and refine motor skills and feel comfortable in a new element.”

Even with opening day hours away, there was still plenty to do.

For about a month, Miranda Klepacz and her team have been busy filling and cleaning the water at Gene Fullmer Pool in West Jordan, making sure the lounge chairs are repaired and clean and the snack bar is full.

“I’m anticipating a big turnout; we usually get one on the first opening weekend,” said Klepacz, who manages the pool.

It’s a similar story for the team at Cowabunga Bay Waterpark in Draper, where they've been preparing since March.

General Manager Josh Robinson says they’ve been getting ready since March.

“We start hanging all these umbrellas, power washing the entire park, power washing the chairs," explained general manager Josh Robinson. “We have to paint the river, paint the beach, get it all looking good, there’s a lot!”

Robinson has been with Cowabunga Bay for 13 years, and now his daughters work there.

He said the waterpark has become a destination for many folks from near and far.

“We have families that drive down from Idaho, Wyoming, and they all come to enjoy the water here," he shared.

The Salt Lake County outdoor pools open at noon Saturday, while Cowabunga Bay opens its morning session at 10:30 a.m.