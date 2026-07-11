Draper Days Rodeo prepares for the heat to keep tradition alive 

DRAPER, Utah — It’s that time of year again when Draper City gears up for the Draper Days Rodeo. However, temperatures are expected to reach triple digits this weekend.

For first-time attendee Sam Walker, it will be a one-of-a-kind experience to see in person.

“I feel like a rodeo; you can't really get it anywhere else, and it's kind of fun to go to a rodeo, and you know, it’s July,” said Walker. "I want to see some guys get knocked off of some horses.”

According to Stacy Mascaro, with Circle J Rodeo Company, they've been taking care of animals since 1965 and know what to do during the hottest month of the year.

“The animals, I mean, they live outside year-round. They're used to it. They can handle it, you got to keep water in front of them,” Mascaro said. "About an hour before the rodeo, not as much the horses, but the bulls we will soak them down really good."

“Some of our committees actually set coolers behind the bucking chutes with water in it for the contestants, and them guys really appreciate it.” Mascaro said.

Draper Mayor Troy Walker wants attendees to know that their experience will be as safe as any year before.

“It's just been a long-time tradition,” said Walker. “It's hot. It's just July. So, we're used to it. People are used to it. We have water stations and we have some extra shade tents this year, misters, some things to give people a little break out here.”

The rodeo runs until Saturday, July 11.