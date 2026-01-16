Draper man arrested for allegedly using DoorDash bag to steal packages from neighbors

DRAPER, Utah — A 51-year-old Draper man is facing half a dozen mail theft charges after police say he would use a DoorDash bag to steal several packages at an apartment complex.

Rodger Scot Goeckeritz was arrested on Thursday and is being held at the Salt Lake County Jail.

According to court documents, on Thursday, police were notified of a string of package thefts from the mail room at the Canyon Vista Apartments over the course of a week. Investigators say over the past week, several police reports were filed with the department over the thefts.

Security footage was obtained from the complex and both police and the apartment's management were able to identify the suspect as Goeckeritz. Officers say he was a resident at the apartment complex.

Police say the first theft was reported on Monday, when a pair of women's shoes was taken.

Officers reviewed the surveillance footage and witnessed Goeckeritz walking through various floors of the apartment with a red DoorDash bag and putting residents' packages in the bag. He was also seen going through packages outside an Amazon locker.

Also on Monday, Draper police received a report of a woman having her Amazon package taken. The woman said that the package contained glasses.

Thursday, police once again had a resident at the complex report a package missing from the mail room. The victim advised that they had been notified that their packages had been delivered at 5:00 a.m.

Surveillance video allegedly showed Goeckeritz going through mail room packages around 9:30 a.m. The missing packages contained cosmetic items and earbuds that were valued at over $200.

Officers made contact with Goeckeritz and explained why they were investigating him. He allegedly told police that he had thrown the packaging the items came in away in a dumpster outside. When police checked the dumpster, they found multiple empty packages that belonged to the victims.

Police say that during a conversation with Goeckeritz, after he had been read his Miranda Rights, he told them that he had been taking medications for mental illnesses that put him into a "fog." According to Goeckeritz, following the fogs, he would ask himself why he did the actions.

Goeckeritz wasn't able to tell police what he planned to do with the stolen items.