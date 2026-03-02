Kouri Richins trial resumes in second week

PARK CITY, Utah — The trial of Kouri Richins entered its second week Monday, following a week in which bombshell testimony featured claims that the children's book author had asked her housekeeper to buy drugs to allegedly kill her husband.

On Thursday and Friday, housekeeper Carmen Lauber took the stand, testifying how Richins had asked her to buy drugs four times, including once asking for stronger drugs, saying she needed the "Michael Jackson stuff."

Monday trial updates will be shared below: