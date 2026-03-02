Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Kouri Richins trial resumes in second week

Kouri Richins Murder Trial
Spenser Heaps/AP
Kouri Richins looks on during her murder trial at the Summit County Courthouse in Park City, Utah, Monday, Feb. 23, 2026. (AP Photo/Spenser Heaps, Pool)
Kouri Richins Murder Trial
PARK CITY, Utah — The trial of Kouri Richins entered its second week Monday, following a week in which bombshell testimony featured claims that the children's book author had asked her housekeeper to buy drugs to allegedly kill her husband.

On Thursday and Friday, housekeeper Carmen Lauber took the stand, testifying how Richins had asked her to buy drugs four times, including once asking for stronger drugs, saying she needed the "Michael Jackson stuff."

Monday trial updates will be shared below:

