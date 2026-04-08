Draper plastic surgeon facing charges after allegedly raping employee

DRAPER, Utah — A Draper plastic surgeon is being held without bail after one of his employees accused him of sexually assaulting her multiple times.

Jed Reed Bindrup, 63, was charged Thursday with two counts of object rape and 4 counts of forcible sexual assault.

The Draper Police Department began its investigation after the employee reported that on September 13, 2020, she was assaulted by Bindrup. The woman said she was hiking on a trailhead when Bindrup allegedly approached her from behind and touched her breasts and butt.

The victim told detectives that several other incidents followed the first one; however, the additional incidents were alleged to have occurred within Bindrup's offices.

Investigators said the woman told them of at least 10 other times when Bindrup allegedly kept her in a room against her will and assaulted her. Those assaults happened between February 2021 and August 2024.

Other employees also reported to officials that Bindrup would often seek out the victim, and she was often in his office.

When speaking to police, Bindrup claimed that he met with the woman once a month in his office but denied any sexual contact.

Bindrup is scheduled to make an initial court appearance on Friday.