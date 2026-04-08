South Ogden woman arrested for allegedly murdering boyfriend with a beer bottle

OGDEN, Utah — Police have arrested a South Ogden woman on a murder charge after they say she broke a beer bottle over her boyfriend's head during an argument, and then waited over an hour to call for help.

Terri Morgan, 51, was arrested on Tuesday and faces a charge of murder.

South Ogden police officers were called to a home near 4100 South and 850 East at 2 p.m. Tuesday for a reported cardiac arrest after dispatchers were told that an unconscious man had fallen and hit his head.

Morgan, who had called 911, was allegedly uncooperative and refused to do chest compressions on her boyfriend.

When officers arrived, they found the unidentified victim unresponsive on the living room couch, partially clothed with a blood-soaked towel placed on his chest and underneath his chin. The man also had a long gash on the top of his head towards the forehead.

Around the home, police found signs of an altercation, including a hole in the wall, broken glass shards on the living room couch, and a blood-soaked towel.

When detectives asked Morgan what had happened, she claimed that she was asleep and found her boyfriend unresponsive, adding that he had hit his head on a bottle but wouldn't specify how she knew.

During a search of Morgan's phone, police found a text message thread with texts and images. The thread, according to police, shared photos of the victim on the couch with the blood-soaked towel.

Morgan also stated in the message thread, "I smashed the bottle over his head."

South Ogden police said the messages were sent about a half-hour before the Morgan's 911 call.

Morgan later told investigators that she pushed the bottle against her boyfriend's face after becoming upset due to his alleged alcoholism. When he began bleeding, Morgan said she attempted to assist in applying pressure to the wound with towels.

Morgan claimed that once the bleeding had stopped, she urged her boyfriend to call 911, but he refused before she went to take an hour-long nap.