FBI arrests Holladay man accused of having 700K files of child sexual abuse material

HOLLADAY, Utah — A 77-year-old man from Holladay is facing over a dozen charges following the FBI's alleged finding of him in possession of over 700,000 files of child sexual abuse material.

Thomas Cameron Corlew, 77, was arrested on Tuesday and faces 5 charges of aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor and 10 charges of sexual exploitation of a minor. He is being held without bail.

According to court documents, the investigation into Corlew started on August 16, 2025, when FBI agents were undercover online to investigate individuals on the BitTorrent network. Eventually, an IP address was determined to be associated with torrents of child sexual abuse material.

On February 3, Google Fiber responded to a subpoena to reveal the subscriber for the service associated with the IP address agents were investigating. Investigators say that Google identified the subscriber as Thomas Corlew.

A search warrant was granted and executed on Corlew's home, and detectives say they seized multiple hard drives and electronics. On one of the hard drives, the FBI says they found more than 700,000 videos and photos of child sexual abuse material.

Corlew is being held without bail.