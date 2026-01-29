Fifth-grade students stage mock trial, learning the criminal justice system

KEARNS, Utah — Fifth-grade students in Kearns had real insight into the criminal justice system through a class taught, in part, by police and prosecutors.

After an 18-week class, the fifth-grade students at David Gourley Elementary staged a mock trial.

The students role-play every aspect of the case and they take it very seriously.

Following four months of classroom instruction, the students begin the mock trial by immersing themselves in their respective roles.

Including “judge” Daniel Cadena, who dressed in a robe to make it all look official

“Once we put this robe on, he’s not just your buddy Daniel, he is the judge! So what he says goes.”

The students take on the roles of prosecution and defense.

They are witnesses, jury members, a bailiff and a court clerk who swears in the witnesses.

“Do you swear to tell the whole truth and nothing but the truth? I do.”

It’s like a civics class on steroids, aided by professional prosecutors like Heather Lindsay, who is with the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office.

“Talking about; ‘what is the criminal justice system? What is the role of police, what is the role of the judge? What are we trying to do here?" Said Lindsay.

It involves a realistic scenario and case where someone is charged with having a gun in their backpack and threatening to use it on someone who was bullying them.

At one point, the “Prosecutor” Jayden Cortez grilled the “defendant”.

“Was the gun in your backpack loaded? Answer yes or no please.”

Cortez said the class was eye-opening.

“It’s crazy how it works, and how people work in the courtroom.”

Following presentations from the prosecution and the defense,“Judge” Daniel Cadena began wrapping up the proceedings.

“Has the jury reached a verdict? Yes, yes, your honor."

"We, the jury, find the defendant, Tracy Smith, guilty.”

Daniel Cadena said this about the class.

“I like what it teaches you about the courtroom," said Cadena. "I enjoyed the mock trial, even though it was just play, and I was happy that the jury came to their conclusion and the outcome.”

This is the third year the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s office has worked with the school on this class.

DA Sim Gill hopes it helps students learn part of what it means to be a good citizen.

“And we’re also telling them, they can ask us questions and we work for them," said Gill. "So it’s about building that communal sense of belonging for everyone.”

“Judge” Cadena had the final say.

“This ends the trial of people versus Smith. We thank you, the jury, for your time and your careful consideration of the facts in this case," said Cadena. "You have done a great job, your service is complete and you are now excused."