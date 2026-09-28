Fire crews respond to 3-alarm fire in downtown Salt Lake City, public asked to avoid the area

SALT LAKE CITY — A 3-alarm fire in a vacant downtown Salt Lake City building prompted a large response near 356 West and 700 South late Sunday.

People are being told to avoid the area near The Hendrey apartment building, although the building itself is not on fire. Four apartments near the fire have been evacuated, but it's not known how many people are included under those orders or when they may be allowed to return to their homes.

As of 9 p.m., crews remain on defense in the fire, which was burning at a building that included multiple business, and flames and large plumes of smoke can still be seen.

About 50 fire personnel were on scene, and no injuries have been reported, while the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The fire is affecting traffic in the area, and drivers are asked to leave room for emergency crews responding to the scene.

LIVE: Fire crews respond to 3-alarm fire in downtown Salt Lake City

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